Bowie County election officials warn voters about mail-in ballots

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Election officials say so far, the number of early voters is the highest it’s ever been in an election and more residents are choosing to vote by mail.

Bowie County elections officials say the requests for mail-in ballots are up by 50 percent this year. For this election, voters can drop off their mail-in ballots at the courthouse anytime between now and election night.

If you’re choosing to vote by mail all ballots must be dated and received by the end of business on November 3, 2020, to be counted. If it’s received the day after the election, your ballot must be post-marked for November 3.

One thing voters are forgetting to pay attention to is their signature. The elections office says voters should double-check their ballots before sending it off.

“The main thing we look for is to make sure that the application and the return envelope that has the ballot in it has a signature on it. Those signatures should match fairly closely. We’re not going to look for that it’s exactly the same or anything like that,” said Pat McCoy, Bowie County Elections Administrator.

McCoy says if you’re signature doesn’t match-up then you will receive a letter in the mail after election day explaining why your ballot was denied.

If you do choose to drop off your ballot in-person, you must have a valid form of identification. This means you can’ drop off a ballot for anyone else.

