Bowie County Government Offices to limit public interface for services offered by the county

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials have revised the way some of their offices offer services to help stop the spread of COVID-19, though essential services will continue without interruption.

Bowie County is encouraging people to conduct their county business online, at www.co.bowie.tx.us, whenever they can.

According to the release, most court fees and fines can be paid online, as well as property taxes and auto registration.

The majority of public documents can also be obtained and paid for online.

Bowie County is also encouraging people to call ahead with any business matters with the County to see if their business can be conducted online before going to a county building.

RELATED: Texarkana officials sign Declaration of Local Disaster, effective immediately

JURY DUTY

Bowie County has suspended jury duty until April 1, 2020, subject to further recommendations from the State of Texas.

COURTS

All non-essential court cases have been suspended until April 1, 2020. For additional information, you can call the District Clerk at (903)628-6751 or click here.

Specific questions about judicial proceedings should be directed to each Court where a case is pending.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

Justices of the Peace Offices are limiting public traffic in their offices throughout the County and most of the JP’s Offices take payments online or by phone.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 – Place 1, Judge Nancy Talley

(903)949-3158, check or money order by mail to 100 North State Line, Box 13, Texarkana, TX 75501

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 – Place 2, Judge Todd Fore

(903)949-3043, main number: (903)798-3038

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 – Judge Catie Hawkins

(903)628-6812, jenny.kizzia@txkusa.org

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 – Judge Gerold Rankin

(903)380-5471 NCourt, (903)278-3891 Judge Rankin’s cell, (903)490-5310

Court Assistant’s cell, check or money order by mail to 902 West Front, DeKalb, Texas 75559

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – Judge Mary Hankins

(903)543-2279, check or money order by mail to 4844 US Hwy 67W, Simms, TX 75574

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 – Judge Susie Spellings

(903)585-5428, check or money order by mail to P.O. Box 189, Maud, TX 75567

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR OFFICE

The lobby will be closed at both the Texarkana and New Boston locations. Services will be accessible through the drive-thru window located at 601 Main in Texarkana. Renewal services are also accessible online at www.txdmv.gov/renew.

COUNTY CLERK

The County Clerk is encouraging all members of the public to access records on-line. Most records obtained from the County Clerk’s Office can be ordered and paid for online. To obtain certified copies of documents or marriage licenses, the public is requested to call the County Clerk’s Office at (903)628-6740 and make an appointment, email the County Clerk at tina.petty@txkusa.org or visit http://www.co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.County.Clerk.

ADULT PROBATION

Adults on probation in Bowie County are requested to call (903)798-3052, (903)628-6800 or reach out to their probation officer.

FINES AND COLLECTIONS

The physical office of Fines and Collections is closed to the public, but they will be conducting business via telephone at this time. Most payments can be made on-line. For questions you can call Probation, the specific Court or (903)628-6803.

VETERAN SERVICES OFFICE

The Bowie County Veteran Services Office located at 710 James Bowie Dr., is asking people who need their help to call their office at (903)628-6816 or email vso@txkusa.org. Their offices are closed to walk-ins at this time.

ELECTIONS OFFICE

The Elections Office located at 710 James Bowie Dr., is closing its office to the public. Those who are wishing to register to vote for an upcoming election can do so online: http://www.co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections. For questions or to schedule an appointment, call the Elections office at (903)628-6810.

LAW LIBRARY

Until further notice, the Law Library is closed to the public. Those needing help obtaining materials located in the law library should call (903)628-6793 to request assistance. Limited appointments may be available, if necessary.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Sheriff’s Office located at 710 James Bowie Dr., is closing its office to the public at this time but will be conducting business via telephone at (903)628-6815 and via email at RobisonD@txkusa.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.