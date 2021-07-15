Bowie County health authorities and leaders meet to discuss the rapidly increasing COVID-19 hospitalization rates

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County, Texas health authorities and area leaders met to discuss the rapidly increasing hospitalization rates for COVID-19 in the Texarkana region.

According to the Texas State Health Department, the hospitalization rate has risen to above four percent this week. Officials believe the fourth of July holiday could play a part in the growing number of cases.

Local Health Authority Dr. Matt Young says hospitalization rates due to the coronavirus can’t exceed 15 percent. Otherwise, this area will have strict guideless and business closures again.

Dr. Young says more coronavirus patients means fewer beds for people with other needs and longer wait times.

“We’re just trying to keep an eye to make sure that we’re ahead of the curve if anything does change. We’re not to the point where we’re worried. As far as, we can still handle the capacity in our local healthcare facilities but we are at the point where we want to raise the awareness,” said Dr. Young.

Emergency officials in Miller County, Arkansas say COVID-19 hospitalization rates closely match where they were back in March.

Experts say about 98 percent of the new COVID-19 cases come from the unvaccinated population