Bowie County man shot by a motorist

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In Bowie County, authorities say a man was shot by a motorist last night.

Investigators say according to the victim, he was being followed so he pulled over, and that’s when the driver of the other vehicle shot at him.

The victim was hit in the arm and drove himself to the hospital. According to officers, the victim said he’d had a business dispute with the person who shot him.

There’s no word on any arrests in the case.

