Bowie County Officials seek input on transportation needs in Western Texarkana

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Texarkana Bowie County Officials supported by the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District office, is seeking public input to identify mobility needs in the Western Texarkana area.

According to Bowie County Judge, Bobby Howell, the county received a grant from the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority, along with city officials and Tex America a sum of $500,000 was paid for a feasibility study about the future needs for transportation infrastructure and economic development.

“Because as we all know economic development creates jobs and creates taxes,” said Howell.

Howell says the study area is defined by I-30 on the north, I-369 on the east, US 59 on the south, and the Red River Army Depot / United States Army Corps of Engineers property to the west.

“The interactive survey is to find out whether or not there is, it is feasible to put another quarter through that area somewhere that would connect whats currently highway US 59 to I-30,” said Howell.

The survey is focused on questions regarding potential improvement based on your own

priorities. Officials say it is important that bowie county citizens are involved from the beginning.

According to Howell, the next steps will involve gauging the activity that currently exists as far as traffic, business, and commercial usage of the existing roads. Then they will try to gauge how that will be affected by a new cordal that will connect US 59 and I-30.

The survey will be online until September 30th.

To take the survey, click here.