Bowie County sees major increase in COVID-19 recoveries, offers more free testing sites

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed 62 new COVID-19 recoveries and more free testing is being offered at two locations in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries now stands at 181. The total number of positive coronavirus cases remains at 340 and COVI-19 related deaths remains at 26.

In an effort to provide the most accurate information possible health officials are currently auditing their internal data, as a result the number of positive cases and deaths will not be updated until Friday, July 10.

No-cost testing will be offered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, July 13 at the following locations:

Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Center – 902 W. 12th St., Texarkana, TX 75501

New Boston Community Center – 301 NE Front St., New Boston, TX 75570

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Cass County’s numbers also remain the same with a total 57 positive COVID-19 cases with 39 recovered and three deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday, July 3 that he issued a new Executive Order: GA-29.

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The executive order can be found here

Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks has decided to opt out of the Governor’s order based on the number of active cases in Cass County at this time.

Judge Wilbanks said, “If our active case number reaches the 20 mark, we will then automatically be under the Governor’s Order. The choice to opt-out of the Governor’s Order does not, however, free us to opt-out of using common sense. We must be self-responsible to do what it good and what is right. Please continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.”

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The survey can be accessed here

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

