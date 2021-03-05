Bowie County sex offender sentenced for possessing child pornography

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Bowie County sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Friday that 60-year-old William Johnson Springer, of Texarkana, Texas, who pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2020, to possessing child pornography, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

Springer was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims, to register as a sex offender, and to serve a life term of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ganjei said, “This repeat sex offender victimized the weakest in our community by viewing and possessing child pornography. My office will continue to find and prosecute those who sexually exploit our children by viewing, possessing, distributing, or producing child pornography.”

According to information presented in court, Springer possessed a cell phone, which he used to download and collect images and videos containing child pornography. His collection of more than 600 images included depictions of prepubescent minors, sadistic or masochistic abuse or violence, and sexual abuse and exploitation of infants and toddlers.

Springer was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma and on Feb. 9, 2009, was sentenced to 67 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release as a result of that conviction.

Springer also has pending charges for failure to comply with registration requirements in the 202nd District Court in Bowie County.