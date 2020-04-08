Bowie County, Texas extends shelter-in-place until April 30th

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County now has a total of 35 confirmed cases and five deaths. Officials said it’s going to get worse before it gets better. They recommend that everyone wear a mask while out in public. City officials said we are about 14 days from hitting our peak in confirmed cases.

With the shortage of personal protective equipment in the Texarkana area, local company Mayo Manufacturing has stepped up to make masks during this crisis. They have been delivered to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, courthouses, and nursing homes.

The goal is to have masks stationed at every grocery for customers to wear and protect themselves while grocery shopping.

With Easter approaching, another concern is church services. Despite the circumstances, Judge Bobby Howell recommends celebrating, but in a different way. He suggests online services.

“We will not allow for the so-called drive-in type service where people drive into the parking lot with their cars. Number one, that parking lot is not a place of worship or house of worship. Number two, under the CDC’s guidelines with the level of community transmission we have it’s still extremely dangerous to do that.”

If you have to call 911, First Responders ask that you notify authorities if someone in your home has tested positive for the coronavirus. Health workers suggest treating your symptoms at home first before contacting your doctor.

