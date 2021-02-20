Bowie County to distribute free water from 1-3 p.m. Saturday

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Free water-filling stations will be provided from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
This water is not drinkable, but can be used for general usage such as bathing, flushing toilets, etc. Residents are asked to bring their own containers.
The locations are listed below:
- Maud Fire Department – POC: Chief Nichols: 903-280-1166
- New Boston Fire Department – POC: Chief Atkinson: 903-276-0679
- DeKalb Fire Department – POC: Captain Ben Hutson: 903-277-1034
- Redwater Fire Department – POC: Chief Moore: 903-276-9169
- Precinct 4 Barn – Hwy 8 New Boston
