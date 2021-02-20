Bowie County to distribute free water from 1-3 p.m. Saturday

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Free water-filling stations will be provided from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

This water is not drinkable, but can be used for general usage such as bathing, flushing toilets, etc. Residents are asked to bring their own containers.

The locations are listed below:

Maud Fire Department – POC: Chief Nichols: 903-280-1166

New Boston Fire Department – POC: Chief Atkinson: 903-276-0679

DeKalb Fire Department – POC: Captain Ben Hutson: 903-277-1034

Redwater Fire Department – POC: Chief Moore: 903-276-9169

Precinct 4 Barn – Hwy 8 New Boston