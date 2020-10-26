Bowie County to store PPE at TexAmericas Center

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, commissioners agreed to place some surplus personal protective equipment in storage.

The gear will be stored at the TexAmericas Center, in a climate-controlled space. As part of the agreement, the county will only be responsible for paying utilities. The county supplies PPE for first responders and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everybody’s getting ready for the future, we don’t know where all this is going and how long it’s gonna last. We have quite a bit, plenty in storage. We resupply every week based on what our burn rate is per week. We’re able to resupply through the Texas Division of Emergency Management.” said Bowie County Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Hall. He said gloves in particular are currently in high demand.



Also at Monday’s meeting, commissioners were approached about the possible purchase of the old Bowie County Jail in New Boston. The interested party, who has family in the area, wants to renovate the structure and possibly turn it into a grocery store. Commissioners said they will consider the proposal and added that the surplus property would likely have to be put up for auction.