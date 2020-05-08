Cass Co. Sheriff: Man killed after hitting downed tree in storms

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cass County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man has died as a result of Friday morning’s severe weather.

Sheriff Larry Rowe tells KTAL/KMSS that the victim ran into a tree that had fallen across the road along Highway 77 near the Morris County line.

Texas DPS is leading the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

