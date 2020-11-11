Brubaker named lone finalist for Texarkana Independent School District

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – After searching for a new superitendent since July, Texarkana Independent School District say they are more than excited to announce Dr. Doug Brubacker as the lone finalist.

If clearing his 21 day period, Brubaker will officially be announced as TISD Superintendent December 1st, he is currently serving as the superintendent at Fort Smith Public Schools. Brubaker will be filling the shoes of Paul Norton, who left for Lake Travis earlier this year.



“He was the first person that we interviewed and then interviewed others but Dr.BruBaker stood out from the start,” said TISD Board President, Paul Miller.

TISD officials say they are more than excited to announce Dr. Doug Brubaker as the lone finalist, saying his record of working with students for over 24 years makes him the perfect servant-leader for the community.

Accorinding to officials, Brubaker was selected out of 46 applicants from 7 different states.

Brubaker says the innovative spirit, commitment to student success, and collaborative works attracted him most to TISD’s community.

“Its a real honor when you learned about people who have served in that role in the past,” said Brubaker.

As a leader, Brubaker says he’s going to take stock and learn about the TISD Culture.

“And then work systematically and dramatically to develop that new vision for the future,” said Brubaker.

His first idea is to develop a 90 day entry plan to get an understanding of what the community wants for the school, a plan he says has proven itself in the past.

“When you get folks who represent, every cross, who represent a cross section of the community, every part of that community an exciting vision forms and there is momentum formed for achieving

goals on behalf of students,” said Brubaker.

Baker will officially be named the superintendent of TISD on December 1st.

“Dr. Brubaker brings that forward thinking, that desire for innovation, and that’s what we are looking for and that’s what he is going to bring us,” said Miller.

Brubaker is set to begin his work with TISD January 4, 2021.