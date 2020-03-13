In-person jail visitation halted in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has followed the advice of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and suspended all jail visitations until further notice.

According to a statement, the issue is in effect until terminated by the Office of Governor or until the March 13, 2020 disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Jails will not be issued a notice of non-compliance for the suspension of visitation.

Officials say all efforts should be made to allow attorney visitation not to impact the court system. Attorneys should be screened prior to entry into the facility.

