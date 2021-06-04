Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club volunteers at SWAR food bank

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of one of the largest African American motorcycle clubs in the nation are in Texarkana this weekend.

The Buffalo Soldiers MC rolled into Harvest Regional Food Bank on Friday afternoon to volunteer their time.



They packed boxes of food as part of the club’s Central Frontier meeting in Texarkana this weekend. “We give back to our communities. Giving several hours here at the food bank is our way of contributing,” said Regional President Robert ‘Truper’ Wilson.



Members said it’s their mission to not only give back, but to honor and educate people on the history of the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry of Buffalo Soldiers who served in the United States Army. “We are their legacy, you know, we try to push them and let people know who they are,” said National President Nathan ‘Motown’ Mack.

Boxes packed on Friday will be used in the food bank’s mobile pantry in Texarkana, which is set for next month.



For more information on the Buffalo Soldiers MC, visit http://www.nabstmc.com.