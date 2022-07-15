TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – All outdoor burning is now prohibited in almost all East Texas counties and most of the entire state as dry conditions and lack of significant rainfall persist in the region.

As of Friday, there are burn bans in 214 of the state’s 254 counties, including Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Panola, Marion, Jefferson, Red River, Morris, Shelby, and, as of Friday, Titus.

The county judge issued Bowie’s burn ban Monday due to the severe drought conditions. Texarkana Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says rain could help, but as dry as it has been lately, conditions could get dangerous.

“We are in a high drought zone, so conditions are getting dry. It’s no surprise it’s very hot outside, the grass is starting to dry out and die, and so with that comes an increased risk for wildfires,” said Schlotter.

Violating the ban in Bowie County is a Class C misdemeanor and can result in a $500 fine.

Burn bans have also been issued in Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, and Columbia counties in Southwest Arkansas and in De Soto, Natchitoches, and Bossier Parish in Northwest Louisiana.