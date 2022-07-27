NASH, Texas (KTAL) – Interstate 30E is shut down in Nash, Texas, where a tractor-trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, sending multiple people to the hospital.
It happened in Nash on the eastbound side of I-30 on the FM 2148 overpass west of Kings Highway. The interstate is shut down between Exits 213 and 217.
It is unclear yet what caused the big rig to catch fire, but it sent large plumes of black smoke into the sky and caught the grass on the nearby embankment on fire.
Firefighters, EMS, and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.