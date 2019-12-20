Caddo Area Boys Scouts receives first AED kit

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Area Boys Scouts received first aid supplies, including an AED from some local businesses.

The Texarkana Emergency Center, Farmers Bank, Eagle Distribution, and Texarkana Funeral Home donated money for the supplies.

An AED is a lightweight, portable device that checks the heart’s rhythm and sends a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm.

Executive Director Anthony Escobar says having this AED kit will allow medics to respond faster; Especially, while camping in the woods.

“Typically we’ve had to barrow AED’s from the local community. We’ve not had one of our own at a Camp Preston Hunt because it’s so cost-prohibitive. So again this is just such a great asset and benefit that the local community has been able to come together and provide this for us.”

These donations saved the Caddo Area Boys Scouts about $4,000. The first-aid supplies will be needed during their 26th annual winter camp held December 27th – December 31st.

