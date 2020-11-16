Campaign aims to help homeless in Texarkana another way

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Those that provide services for the homeless in Texarkana said they stand behind a new campaign launched by the area’s Homeless Coalition called ‘Responsible Compassion.’

Mission Texarkana Executive Director Cody Howard said the increase of panhandlers in the area is a safety issue, especially in the high traffic areas of Richmond Rd. and State Line Ave.



Howard added that there are a variety of groups within the Homeless Coalition to help those in need with food, shelter, along with education and job placement. “The one-time services that are cash payments they’re receiving from traffic will delay them from getting the services they need, and it will delay them from getting out of homelessness, because as long as they can go to the street corner and get it, they’re not going to seek help for the deeper issues in their lives.”



You can find more information on how to support services for the homeless at https://www.txkhc.org/.