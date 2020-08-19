Capital murder trial underway for teenager accused in home-invasion robbery

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A capital murder trial is underway for a teenager accused in a home-invasion robbery on November 9, 2019.

Daveon Woods, who was 17-years-old at the time, is facing capital murder for the shooting death of Craig Garner at River Crossing Apartments in Texarkana, Texas.

The victim’s wife, A’kayla Garner, was one of the many witnesses who took the stand Wednesday morning.

A’kayla, who was seven months pregnant, told the jury she was in the bed with her husband and one of their kids when the front door of their apartment was kicked in. She said her husband got up to check on their other child in a different bedroom and was shot in the head.

The State of Texas said bullet pieces retrieved from the victim’s body matched evidence at the scene and prosecutors say it was Daveon Woods who pulled the trigger. Prosecutors said Woods, along with some others, attempted to rob someone else earlier that day but failed.

When they went back the second time, Woods and others entered the wrong apartment. Authorities said there was no relationship between Woods and Garner.

Two other teens also face capital murder charges in the case, but Woods is the first to stand trial. Cameron Ware, one of the teens facing capital murder, testified in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Ware admitted to firing several shots out of fear after hearing a gun of off. Ware said he was not the first, of the group of three guys that invaded the apartment, to shoot first.

Daveon Woods is being represented by Jeff Harrelson and Kelly Crisp is the prosecuting attorney in this case. The court is recessed until Thursday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.