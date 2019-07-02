Cass County man sentenced for sexually assaulting young girl

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Cass County man faces more than 100 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Jeronimo Miguel Cabrera, 22, was found guilty last month of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

According to the district attorney, the 5-year-old victim testified that Cabrera would assault her while watching movies with her in her room.

Because of the age of the victim, officials said Cabrera will not be eligible for parole following the end of his 65-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He also received two 20-year sentences for indecency with a child by contact.

