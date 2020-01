TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The father of a toddler who died last year has pleaded not guilty to a charge of being an accomplice to capital murder.

Prosecutors said as a parent, Everette Cawley had a duty to protect his daughter, McKinley, 3, and that he knew the abuse was happening and did nothing.



McKinley’s stepmother, McKenna Belcher, is charged with capital murder in the case.



If convicted, Cawley could also face life in prison or the death penalty.