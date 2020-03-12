Census mailers go out

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau began mailing out census questionnaires.

Officials said invitations to respond should arrive at homes between now and March 20. Residents can respond online, by phone or by mail in over 12 languages. “Responding to the 2020 Census is a chance to shape our future and is important for federal funding in Texarkana,” said David Watkins, Texarkana Complete Count Committee Co-Chair. “Your responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure, and protected by federal law,” he added.



“Your answers can only be used to produce statistics,” added Deanna O’Malley, Texarkana Complete Count Committee Co-Chair. “They cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way—not by the FBI, not by the CIA, not by the DHS, and not by ICE. You will be asked a few simple questions, like age, sex, and the number of people who live in your home, including children. The census will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything related to political parties.”

For more information, you can visit 2020census.gov