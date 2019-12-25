Central Christian Church partners with local businesses for Christmas dinner

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People of the Texarkana community are spending their Christmas serving food to those in need of a warm meal.

Central Christian Church has been serving their community on Christmas day for over 30 years. On Christmas, about 400 people are being fed.

Central Christian along with several other churches partnered with several local businesses to provide a meal to those who may be spending the holiday alone or don’t have food to eat.

“It’s just a place if people don’t have a family. Just to come to eat with friends and hopefully enjoy the fellowship and the time together and the meal,” Jim Spears, a member of Central Christian Church.

In addition to Christmas dinner, Central Christian Church partners with Randy Sams outreach shelter to serve meals on every fourth Sunday of the month.

