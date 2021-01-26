Texarkana Chamber of Commerce to stream annual celebration of local businesses

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce plans to live stream its Annual Celebration on Thursday.

The event will be produced much like a television show and will be hosted by KTAL/KSHV news anchor Heather Wright. The virtual event will be streamed on the Chamber’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

“The Chamber and the Texarkana community worked hard throughout 2020. We want to recognize the individuals and organizations that stayed positive and persevered,” said Mike Malone, Texarkana, USA Chamber of Commerce president.

Presentations will be made by the Chamber president, Economic Development Council, Greater Texarkana Young Professionals, the Chamber Ambassadors, the 2020 chairman of the Chamber Board, Joey Martin, and the 2021 chairman, Jennifer Harland. New to the program will be Large and Small Business of the Year Awards, and the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. The Chamber will recognize retiring board members and pass the gavel to the new chairman of the board.

Along with the live stream, there will be a virtual silent auction that began on January 25.

“We’ve got some great items in the silent auction this year thanks to our Ambassadors. You’ll see certificates for a video production, ice chests, a power washer, jewelry, a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Natalie Haywood, director of events and communications. The silent auction will end February 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. View items up for auction here.

To view the production, simply visit the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The livestream will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on connecting the community and businesses. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties.