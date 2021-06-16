Charges upgraded for Texarkana man accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old man in DeKalb

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man accused of shooting a 56-year-old man outside of his home and dropping him off at a bush pile a week ago is now charged with murder following the victim’s death.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Joshua Kemp is charged with murder in the shooting death of 56-year-old Dennis Ghignon.

The fatal shooting happened on Wednesday, June 9. Deputies say Texarkana Texas police were called to Wadley Hospital about someone being shot. When they showed up, they learned that Ghignon had been dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the neck, which prompted an investigation.

TTPD says they detained two people at West 7th Street and Robinson Road. Investigators soon talked to Kemp, and he told authorities that Ghignon tripped and accidentally shot himself with a fiream. Ghignon had a similar account but the stories they both shared didn’t match with the evidence that was found in the truck that had been left at the hospital by Kemp.

According to BCSO, Ghignon was flown to UAMS in Little Rock for specialized medical attention. The following day, Kemp took Bowie County Investigators to County Road 3219 where he took them to a brush pile on the property.

Deputies say there were two mattresses with blood and tissue on them indicating Ghignon had been there when shot or shortly afterwards. On Sunday, June 13, Kemp called deputies and wanted to turn himself in for shooting Ghignon.

Kemp told deputies that he heard someone on his porch and shot Ghignon out of fear that he was coming to harm him. He also confessed to moving Ghignon to another location, cleaned that crime scene, and waited to provide medical assistance to the victim.

BCSO says Kemp confessed to shooting Ghignon, loading him in his (Ghignon’s) truck, and dropping him off at the brush pile where he left him for an extended period of time. Initially, Kemp was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and he was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

On Tuesday, June 15, deputies were told that Ghignon died from his injuries, which resulted in Kemp’s charges being upgraded. His new bond has not been set at this time.