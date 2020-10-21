Chimp Haven partners with National Geographic for documentary on Disney Plus

KIETHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keithville’s Chimp Haven is partnering with National Geographic to introduce a new six-part documentary to animal lovers through the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Chimp Haven is located in Northwest Louisiana right outside of Shreveport. In fact, Caddo Parish donated the land the sanctuary is sitting on.

Due to the pandemic, the chimpanzee sanctuary is not allowing visitors. Amy Fultz, the Director of Behavior and Research, says invasive research on chimpanzees ended in 2015.

As the sanctuary grows and expands, Fultz says families can get an inside look at the daily life of chimps right at home.

“Please watch “Meet the Chimps” and see a little bit about what’s going on in your own backyard. In terms of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary and meet some of the personalities that are your neighbors,” said Fultz.

Fultz says she’s excited that chimp haven will soon have an additional one hundred chimpanzees.

The documentary is available now on Disney Plus. Viewers must have a subscription to watch.

