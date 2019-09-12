Choctaw Nation gives back

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Choctaw Nation is giving $32,800 to local communities in McCurtain County.



On Tuesday, McCurtain County received $12,100, Idabel received $6,200, Garvin received $1,500 and Broken Bow received $13,000. “Jobs that they provide in our community are just so positive, it’s been part of the growth our community has seen the last few years, is through the Choctaw nation,” said Idabel Ward 4 Councilman



Choctaw Nation officials distribute voluntary business contributions on a quarterly basis to cities and counties that operate non-gaming businesses. “We realize that the small communities are struggling and it’s just our way of giving back,” said Angel Rowland, Choctaw Nation Development Fund Manager.



Over the past year, communities have used the money for roads, emergency services and other infrastructure needs.



