Christmas meals to be handed out to less fortunate this Saturday in ETX

CASS COUNTY, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – A non-profit group is preparing to hand out 100 Christmas dinners to those in need. The 7th annual M.J. & Audrey Mae Barrett Memorial Christmas Give is set for this Saturday.

The event organizer, Fairview Reunion Corporation (FRC), a 501(c)(3) group, said each meal will consist of one turkey or ham and trimmings for a complete dinner.



The meals are funded through donations and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Organizers said in previous years, people have come from numerous counties for a meal.



The FRC will also give out toys to families in need with children. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Community Center at 606 County Road 1625, Linden, Tx.



If you’re interested in donating to the event, you may send your toy or tax-deductible donation to Fairview Reunion Corporation, Attn: 2019 Christmas Give, P.O. Box 778, Linden, Tx. 75563-0778.

