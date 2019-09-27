CHRISTUS Saint Michael upgrades robotic surgical system

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System of Texarkana has recently upgraded to what is said to be the most advanced robotic surgical system for minimally invasive surgery, to keep patients closer to home.

The da Vinci Xi ® is the second robotic surgical system now available at CHRISTUS. The first da Vinci was launched in June 2010 and then upgraded to the da Vinci® Si™ System.

More than 1,709 da Vinci procedures have been performed at CHRISTUS St. Michael and 11 physicians are certified to provide general, gynecologic, thoracic and urologic procedures.

Benefits for patients can include shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, faster recovery, smaller incisions and less need for narcotic pain medication.

Administrative Director of Surgical Services of CHRISTUS St Michael Health System, Carol Giese, MSN, RN, CNOR, CSSM says robotic surgeries produce less pain and scarring and allow patients to recover faster so they can get back to the activities they enjoy.

According to Giese, the da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which allows the surgeon’s hand movements to be translated into smaller, precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body.

This is the same technology that was used in a viral video of a grape being stitched back together.

The surgical system combines advanced, robotic, computer and optical technologies to assist the specially trained surgeons to perform a less invasive technique than more traditional “open” surgery for specific procedures such as colon resection, hernia repair, and foregut surgery.

The system can also be used by specialty surgeons for urologic, general laparoscopic, gynecologic, thoracic and some types of heart surgery.

Giese explains one of the instruments, a laparoscope or thin tube with a tiny camera and light at the end, sends images to a video monitor in the operating room to guide surgeons during surgery.

“The surgeon is 100-percent in control of the da Vinci System at all times,” said Giese.

President of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System FACHE, CHFP, Jason Rounds said, “The scope and complexity of procedures and surgeries that can perform with incredible precision using our da Vinci surgical systems at CHRISTUS St. Michael are truly exceptional.”

“The addition of the second da Vinci System once again demonstrates our continued investment in serving the health care needs for the people of the Texarkana region. What is most important is what we can do for our patients with this technology. That’s really what our mission is all about: extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Rounds.

For more information about Robotic Surgery, visit www.christushealth.org/st-michael/services-treatments/robotic-surgery