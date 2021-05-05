CHRISTUS St. Michael closes vaccine hub in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System in Texarkana is no longer hosting a weekly mass vaccination clinic on the weekends.

Over the last several months, the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has administered about 22 thousand vaccines in the Texarkana area.

The amount of traffic coming through the vaccine hub has dropped significantly leading to it closing down.

“If we looked across the country there’s going to be a big surplus or an extra, or ton of vaccine just sitting there because I think people are so nervous to get it,” said Vice President of Public Affairs for CHRISTUS Dr. Loren Robinson.

Local health officials are noticing a decline in vaccine registrations. Dr. Robinson says people could be second-guessing the shot since news about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine potentially causing blood clots in some people surfaced.

“I think there’s a lot of negative publicity around, first the smaller news story where people were having a reaction which they said was due to anxiety,” said Dr. Robinson.

On the other hand, there’s a large group of people who’ve already taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The folks who are left out there now are folks who are wanting to wait a little longer or not interested in getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Robinson.

Dr. Robinson says there’s an expiration date on the vaccines. If they’re not used within a certain window they go to waste.

“A lot of people who would sign-up for a vaccine here and then get a vaccine appointment somewhere else. And so then they would end up being a no-show. And so I think that also contributed to us having a big surplus of the vaccine because our no-show rate started to go up,” said Dr. Robinson.

Dr. Robinson says people still have access to the vaccine if they want it. The Texarkana area has nearly 30 medical providers administering the COVID-19 shot, including Walmart, Target, and local pharmacies.

“I think that the goal is going to be to make it easier to administer the COVID-19 vaccine so it ends up like your flu shot. So that it moves into your regular doctor’s offices. It’s a little bit more of a stable preparation,” said Dr. Robinson.

Although, there is no vaccine hub here, CHRISTUS says they can help you find local resources to get the vaccine.