Christus St. Michael Health Care System celebrate Nurses Week 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas celebrated nurses week on Thursday morning.

The administration staff walked from level to level gifting staff with small goodies as a token for their work during the crises.

According to the Chief Nursing Officer, Louise Thornell, nurses on all levels have gone far and beyond to meet the current need for COVID-19 challenges. Thornell says she has ensured to her staff that they know how to care for patients.

“We certainly are at a different place than we were eight weeks ago, I think a lot of the fear and anxiety as we realized what was going on and as we prepared ourselves, as we prepared our staff, and we assured our staff. You know how to care for patients,” said Thornell.

According to Thornell, the numbers in the community did not overwhelm the resources that were available from Christus.

“Nursing is a profession we’re prepared to do this,”said Thornell.

National Nurses week is celebrated from May 6- 12.