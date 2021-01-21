CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System announces new CEO

Jason Adams, a long-time healthcare worker, is expected to take on the role of president and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Michael next month.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana has announced a new CEO.

Jason Adams, a long-time healthcare worker, is expected to take on the role of president and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Michael next month.

“It’s important to me because it’s being apart of an organization that I know and have a great deal of respect for,” said Adams. “The mission of CHRISTUS Health is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It resonates personally for me ad I’m glad to be apart of it and serve the community.”

Adams will be responsible for the strategic growth of the system and finding new ways to meet the healthcare needs of its patients.

“This is an opportunity for us to focus on looking towards the future Addressing the community health needs, ensuring the access of care to their patients and families, ensuring that we’re improving the quality of care that we provide to the community.”

Adams has 20-years of experience in healthcare. He started his career at Memorial Hermann Fort Bend Hospital just outside of Houston and has been part of the CHRISTUS Health System since 2013.

“I’m looking forward to being apart of the Texarkana community for a long time,” Adams said.

He is expected to officially start Feb. 15. The hospital says the current president, Jason Rounds, has announced his departure from the health system.