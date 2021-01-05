CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to continue elective procedures

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Last week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System rose above the 15% threshold that triggers tightened restrictions under an executive order signed by Abbot in October and requires the hospital system to review and limit some elective procedures.

But the hospital system says most elective procedures, including outpatient surgery, will continue if they do not require inpatient care and do not impact their ability to care for COVID patients. Under Abbott’s order, non-emergency medical procedures are on hold until the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drops back below 15% for seven consecutive days.

“What we’re asking our physicians to do is to take a look at their surgery schedules to talk to their patients and find out if right now is the safest time to have those surgeries and procedures done,” said Dr. Loren Robinson at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Like the entire region and health care facilities across the country, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is seeing an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 and a rise in COVID patients in their hospitals, in some cases reaching their highest levels to date.

“There’s a concern that are your hospitals going to be able to take care of not only your COVID-19 patients but your other patients as well,” said Dr. Robinson.

“It is important that the public knows that our medical experts anticipated and planned for these surges, and they are ready to care for patients,” CSM said in a statement Monday. “This preparation includes closely monitoring vital medical supplies and equipment, as well as evaluating the possible expansion of space and beds to care for COVID patients, should the need arise.

“I’m happy to say that here at CHRISTUS St. Michael we stay prepared, we stay planning, and we’re ready to serve,” said Dr. Robinson.