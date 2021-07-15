CHRISTUS St. Michael hosts public blood drive in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana is hosting its first public blood drive since the start of COVID-19.

The blood drive started Thursday from 8:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. at Christus St. Michael North Conference Center.

Medical professionals say the blood donation process takes about 45 minutes and one donation can help about 3 people.

“We need donors because this is not a product that can be manufactured or company. It has to come from person to person,” said Jessica Johnson, Blood Bank Supervisor at CHRISTUS St. Michael.

Although Christus St. Michael isn’t currently facing a shortage, health officials say blood donations tend to slow down during the summer when school is out. Kids and young adults make up a large portion of those who donate.

“We have what we need to serve our community. But, we always like to stay out ahead of that. Also, other regions need the blood as well,” Blood Bank Director, Bradley Deaton said.