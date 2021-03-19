CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana gearing up for mass vaccination clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is gearing up for another mass vaccination clinic tomorrow. Organizers hope to administer about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine starting at 7:00 a.m.

Tomorrow’s clinic is booked with those 50 and older now eligible. Healthcare workers say the vaccination process takes roughly 15 to 30 minutes.

No documentation is needed and folks are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before their appointment time.

Dr. Loren Robinson, Vice President of Medical Affairs says, “As such, we are not checking people’s underlying conditions. We’re leaving it to their own conscious and to their conversations with themselves and their healthcare providers. If they have an underlying health condition and if this vaccine is right for them.

If you missed tomorrow’s clinic, those who are eligible can register for next week’s clinic. Appointment slots become available on Mondays. You can sign-up on the website or call (877)-335-5746.