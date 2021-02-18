CHRISTUS St. Michael postpones weekend vaccination clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has made the decision to postpone the COVID-19 vaccination hub scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 due to winter weather conditions.

The clinic is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27. According to officials, if you already have an appointment, your spot and time slot will be reserved. Communication will be sent out 72 hours before appointments on Saturday for appointees to keep or cancel.

Officials say any extra appointments will be posted on Feb. 27 ahead of the clinic on Sunday, Feb. 28.

“If we can get more people vaccinated, then we can provide more protection for all of us. So if at all possible, I would encourage everyone who has an appointment for the 20th, when it’s moved to the 27th to go ahead and keep those appointments,” said CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Spokesperson, Francis Francine.

According to Francine, at this time officials are unsure of when they will receive their next vaccination.