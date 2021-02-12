CHRISTUS St. Michael to hold 2nd COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is planning to hold a second COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic next weekend in Texarkana.

According to CHRISTUS St. Michael, 2,000 vaccines will be given to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21 at the former CHRISTUS Health & Fitness Center on 2223 Galleria Oaks Dr.

Individuals with appointments should enter the campus from the Cowhorn Creek and St. Michael Loop intersection. They will be directed to parking from there. The Galleria Oaks entrance will be closed and used for traffic exiting from the clinic only.

As directed by state guidelines, the vaccines for the second hub are designated for individuals in the 1A and 1B categories. Criteria includes:

Phase 1A

Focus on health care workers

Phase 1B

People 65 years of age and older

People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for several illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 such as but not limited to:

Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies Solid-organ transplant Obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The second round of Moderna first-dose vaccinations will be by appointment only. Walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available.

To schedule an appointment for Feb. 20 or 21, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org and answer the questions in the yellow chatbox on the right of the screen. You can also call (877) 335-5746.

The vaccine is free to the public, and details will be provided to individuals when they receive confirmation of appointments.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, alongside Bowie County and City of Texarkana, Texas first responders, and volunteers from the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and Texarkana College will assist CHRISTUS St. Michael in operating the second weekend clinic.