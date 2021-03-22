CHRISTUS St. Michael to hold another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – You have another chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you live in the Texarkana area.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will hold another Vaccination Hub Clinic will be held Saturday, March 27 at the former CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center on 2223 Galleria Oaks Dr.

Per guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services, persons 50 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, individuals in Phase 1A and 1B categories and those who work in a school serving early learning, pre-K, or K-12 grade levels or work as a licensed childcare provider are also eligible. This includes teachers, staff, and bus drivers.

This round of Pfizer first-dose vaccinations is also occurring by appointment only. Walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available. To schedule an appointment visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.

Once you schedule an appointment you will be asked to answer the questions in the yellow chatbox on the right of the screen to determine if you meet the guidelines for receiving the vaccine.

For more information and registration for a vaccination appointment, you can also call (877) 335-5746.