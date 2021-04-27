CHRISTUS St. Michael to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend in Texarkana.

The Vaccination Hub Clinic will take place on Saturday, May 1 at the Christus St. Michael hospital campus on 2600 St. Michael Dr.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided to those 18 and older. To schedule an appointment for Saturday’s vaccine clinic visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.

Once an appointment has been made, you are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to appointment time. There is an ample supply of vaccine for all individuals who have scheduled appointments.

Persons arriving before scheduled appointment times contribute to traffic back-ups and will be rerouted to facilitate a more efficient vaccine schedule.

Individuals should remain in their vehicles until they are directed to park in the designated lot in front of the vaccine clinic. Vaccine participants should NOT exit their vehicles prior to parking in the clinic lot and walk to the clinic entrance. Walkers will be instructed to return to their vehicles.

Enter hospital campus at the intersection of Cowhorn Creek and St. Michael Loop

or from St. Michael Dr.

Please follow signage and directions from traffic volunteers.

Vaccine participants will exit the campus at the intersection of Galleria Oaks and Herman Joseph Drive after completing the vaccine process.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.