Cinemark movie theater in Texarkana set to reopen on Aug. 21

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cinemark movie theater in Texarkana is set to reopen on Friday, August 21.

According to Cinemark, the theater has been thoroughly sanitized using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Cinemark Texarkana 14 has been closed amid the pandemic.

