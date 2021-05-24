Texarkana, Texas City Council considering ordinance mirroring Arkansas-side entertainment district

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas city council members are discussing the possibility of approving rules that would allow the establishment of an entertainment district in downtown Texarkana on the Texas side of the state line.

Leaders say the rules would be consistent with the Arkansas-side entertainment district, established in 2019, to keep the flow of the entertainment district no matter what side of the state line you are on.

“Arkansas already has this ordinance in place, so we are trying to match it on the Texas side just so people can enjoy downtown no matter which side of the state line they are on,” City of Texarkana Public Information Officer Lisa Thompson said.

The council is considering amending the city’s ordinance regarding alcoholic beverages in order to provide for open containers of alcoholic beverages in the district during hours not already prohibited by existing ordinances governing extended hours of consumption:

21-3(a) A person commits an offense if he consumes or possesses with intent to consume an

alcoholic beverage in a public place at any time on Sunday between 2: 15 a. m. and Noon

and on any other day between 2: 15 a.m. and 7: 00 a. m. Texarkana, Texas ORDINANCE NO. 2018— 030

“The district, for the most part, coincides with our downtown Arts and Historic District, and includes the Perot Theatre, Texarkana Regionals Arts Center, the Art Park, the Kress Gap, the Ace of Clubs House, Pecan Point, and Silvermoon on Broad, but does not include the Bi-State Justice Center,” according to the proposed ordinance.

“Because the creation of this downtown entertainment district could create more waste, city staff will evaluate the need for additional trash receptacles in downtown, and the schedule for waste removal,” the ordinance reads.

The proposed ordinance prohibits the use of glass containers for any liquid on public streets, sidewalks, or alleys, and does not conflict with already existing noise ordinances already on the books.

The council is expected to vote at their next meeting on June 7.