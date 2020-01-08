City of De Kalb implementing new technology to track illegal dumping

DE KALB, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of De Kalb is implementing new technology to track illegal dumping in neighborhoods.

Soon the City of De Kalb will have geofencing technology. In other words, a virtual perimeter that will allow city officials to monitor the five high traffic areas for dumping.

“We just want people to clean up the properties and make it a better place to live,” said De Kalb City Mayor, Lowell Walker.

Each person who enters a dumping zone will be tracked through their IP address on any device in their possession.

Once you’ve been in a dumping location for a period of time the user will receive warning messages on their device.

De Kalb Mayor Lowell Walker says the geofencing technology is no cost to the city.

“I think it’s a positive thing because if you drive around downtown you will see these dumps.”

Mayor Walker says the purpose of this technology is not to invade anyone’s privacy but bring awareness to a growing problem.

“If we were to use this information to prosecute an individual. Okay, you have gone on this site then we would need what would be called a ‘Google Warrant’ I think that’s the slang for it. And we have no intention of doing that or getting the personal information to prosecute,” said Walker.

City officials say trash piles and abandoned houses used as dumps are illegal.

They encourage everyone to properly dispose of their trash in the New Boston, Texas landfill dumpsters.

According to Mayor Walker, the geofencing technology will be funded through a $10,000 grant through the texas commission on environmental quality.

Mayor Walker says the technology will be active mid-February.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.