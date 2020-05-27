City of Hooks, Tx removes recycling bins

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials in Hooks, Texas agreed to have their recycle bins removed on Tuesday evening.

According to Mayor Marc Reiter, the city was warned several times about improper usage. The mayor says they have found several items in or by the recycle bin that does not belong.

The recycle bins had been around for more than 10 years.

“We tried to make it work and we know there are people out there that care about the environment and they want to do recycling, but unfortunately there was more people who didn’t care about it, ” said Reiter.

There are no future plans for the bins to return. Anyone wanting a personal recycling bin is suggested to contact Waste Management.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.