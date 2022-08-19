TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana, Arkansas has a new interim police chief.

According to a statement released Friday, City Manager Jay Ellington appointed Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan as Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

This comes after former chief Kristi Bennet resigned in June to take the job of police chief in her hometown of Hot Springs Village, Ark.

“We are grateful for your willingness to serve during this transitional period,” Ellington said in the official appointment letter sent Friday to Jordan. “You will bring to the position a level of expertise and professional judgment that will serve the department and City well. I am personally excited about working with you during this transitional period.”

Jordan will serve as interim chief until the city appoints a full-time chief, which is expected to happen within 90 days. Ellington says the city has received over 30 applications for the position and the city has begun evaluating the applicants to move forward with the interview process.