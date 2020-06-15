City of Texarkana Ark. reviews quartly budget, expects loss of sales tax revenue

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials of Texarkana, Arkansas held a city council meeting on Monday afternoon.

Finance director, TyRhonda Henderson, presented a Budget Variance Report for the first quarter of the 2020 year. According to the director, the city is right on track with budget and expenditures in the first quarter.

City officials say they do not have the data yet to show the total loss of revenue due to COVID-19, but they are anticipating a four percent loss of sales tax revenue.

“That revenue is certainly something we can capitalize on, being able to take advantage of. We will have to look at it again. If revenue is bigger than what we think then we will have to start looking at making some cuts,” said Mayor Allen Brown.

City leaders expect to have an update on the sales tax revenue loss by the end of August.