City of Texarkana Arkansas agrees to partner with Miller Co. for economic development project

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- The City of Texarkana Arkansas has decided to partner with Miller County and the Public Facilities Board to buy a massive piece of land.

According to city officials, this will be one of the largest economic development projects in the state of Arkansas.

The land being purchased is located east of Texarkana Arkansas. Officials hope to close on it by the end of December.

The total purchase will amount to 4.1 million dollars, with the county submitting 69 thousand a year over for the next 20 years.

“We’re doing what it takes to bring jobs here, get property owners here and do the things that need to take place. This property will land industry at some point in time, I’m not sure when that will be but it has to have people that are in the market and this is a very attractive piece of property, ” said Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor, Allen Brown.

City officials says the governor of Arkansas is behind them on this purchase.

Another issue the board considered had to do with the city’s A&P commission and whether to dissolve it, that issue was voted against.