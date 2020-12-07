City of Texarkana, Arkansas approves construction contract to renovate former Boys and Girls Club; grants Hazard Pay for city employees

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – During a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon, the Texarkana Arkansas City Board approved a vote to authorize a construction contract to renovate the former Boys and Girls club on Legion Dr.

According to officials, the contract is about $1.2 million dollars. Funding for the project will be secured with a HUD loan, which will be matched by a Community Development Block Grant.

The new rec center will not be affiliated with the boys and girls club. Construction on the site is expected to begin within the next 30 days.

The board also approved Hazard pay for the City of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Water utility employees.

According to the council, water utility employees will receive $500 dollars, while other city employees will get $3,500.

“Our city employees have been under great stress, as many of us, most of us have, in contact with the general public on a daily basis, we’ve had quite a few positives within our city halls. Our first responders, police, and fire out there on the front lines during this pandemic so this is going to be great,” said Mayor Allen Brown.

Employees can expect to receive their pay before the end of the year.