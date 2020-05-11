The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

City of Texarkana, Ar. to resume trash pick up, reopen recycle bins

by: Epiphany La'Sha

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana, Arkansas is set to resume yard trash service and open up recycle bins on May 13.

According to the City Manager, Dr. Kenny Haskins, the operations was temporialy shut down as a precaaution to workers. Haskisn says they are extremley excited to be back open and operating again after about four weeks.

“We will require all of our employees to on the front line to wear protective gear and I know that there’s a huge concern out there, so we’ve made some adjustments in house to ensure that we not only protect our employees but also the citizens as well,” said Haskins.

Operations will operate at normal hours.

