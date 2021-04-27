City of Texarkana: Joint road project expected to cause detour downtown until end of 2021

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Courthouse Square Connections joint project started in 2020, and officials are now preparing to shut down the road surrounding the courthouse to complete the project.

According to the City of Texarkana, the road could be shut down for a few weeks and detour options have been set in place.

Officials are asking locals to use the smaller streets around the building to keep traffic and workers safe.

“This is our kind of vocal piece of downtown this is where people come to visit and take their photos, so we want to add more green space,” said Public Information Officer Lisa Thompson.

“We want to make sure the roadways, walkways are safe for pedestrian use. We are going to dig up the concrete to the bold brick structure underneath the streets so it’s going to be renovated and really nice when we are done.”

Because of COVID and inclement weather, the project has been delayed a few times over the past year.

The construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.