City of Texarkana leaders approve Texas side Entertainment District

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Leaders of Texarkana Texas have approved to designated Texas side of downtown as an “Entertainment District. “

According to officials, the rules will go into effect 10 days from being approved. On June 24, citizens will be able to carry open containers in downtown Texarkana.

“We really hope this will invite more visitors to our Downtown District. It will encourage growth, maybe investments in our downtown with new restaurants open up. We hope that this will make things easier as people already enjoy this privilege on the Arkansas side. We just want to make sure they don’t get tripped up by stepping across Stateline,” said City of Texarkana, PIO, Lisa Thompson.

Rules will be consistent with the Arkansas side that was established in 2019, to keep the flow. This district will be of no cost to the community.

“We don’t anticipate any additional cost, our signs and signal department is ready to put up signs so we know where the barriers are for the district,” said Thompson.